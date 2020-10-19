1/
Lois June Conners
Symmes Twp. - Lois J. (nee Glaser) of Symmes Twp., OH. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Conners. Loving mother Bob (Mary), Mary, Mike (Dina), Patrick (Pascale) Conners and Julie (Mike) Matacia. Dear grandmother of Kevin, Rob, Mac, Ellen, Sean Conners, Caroline (Shawn) Whelan, Sophie, Justin, Emily Conners, Maria, Max and the late Timothy Matacia. Sister of Fr. Larry Glaser, Carol Schonhoft and the late Jim and Jerry Glaser and Mary Wesselman. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Mass of Celebration will be on Wednesday, October 21 at 12 Noon at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
