|
|
Lois Kathleen Jones
Sharonville - Lois K. Jones, 102, loving wife of the late Fred "Doc" Jones; devoted mother of Fred (Evelyn) Jones Jr., the late William Louis Jones and Harry E.(Judith) Jones; grandmother of Vickie (Enrico) Jones-Sanders, F. Kevin Jones, Allison Jones and Vanessa (Kwanzel) Howerton; great-grandmother of Justin (Beth) Jones, Sidney (David) Reese, Cymone and Drew Sanders and Kellis Jones; great-great grandmother of Bennett and Jonah Johnson, Jade Lois and Justin Jones and Alexa Riddle. Departed Sept. 1, 2019. Visitation 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at New Vision United Methodist Church, 4400 Reading Road. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019