Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
New Vision United Methodist Church
4400 Reading Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
New Vision United Methodist Church
4400 Reading Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Kathleen Jones

Add a Memory
Lois Kathleen Jones Obituary
Lois Kathleen Jones

Sharonville - Lois K. Jones, 102, loving wife of the late Fred "Doc" Jones; devoted mother of Fred (Evelyn) Jones Jr., the late William Louis Jones and Harry E.(Judith) Jones; grandmother of Vickie (Enrico) Jones-Sanders, F. Kevin Jones, Allison Jones and Vanessa (Kwanzel) Howerton; great-grandmother of Justin (Beth) Jones, Sidney (David) Reese, Cymone and Drew Sanders and Kellis Jones; great-great grandmother of Bennett and Jonah Johnson, Jade Lois and Justin Jones and Alexa Riddle. Departed Sept. 1, 2019. Visitation 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at New Vision United Methodist Church, 4400 Reading Road. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now