Lois Kathleen Snyder
Mt. Healthy, Ohio - Lois Kathleen Snyder (nee Bailey) Beloved mother of Karen Snyder, James (Vicki) Snyder, Susan Snyder, David (Claire) Snyder and Rosalyn (Nick) Zagrafos. Loving grandmother of Rebecca and Elizabeth Snyder. Devoted sister of the late Earl and Donald Bailey. Passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Age 91 years. Visitation will be held at College Hill Presbyterian Church, 5742 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill on Saturday, June 20 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will be held in Cross Lanes, WV. Memorials may be directed to The Christian Village at Mt. Healthy, 8096 Hamilton Ave (45231)
Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.