Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Knueven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Knueven

Obituary Condolences

Lois Knueven Obituary
Lois Knueven

West Chester - KNUEVEN, Lois M. (nee Huber). Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Knueven for 68 years. Loving mother of Tom (Teresa) and Kathy Knueven. Grandmother of Joe (Tracy), Matt (Beth), Emily and Michael (Jenni) Knueven. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joyce (the late Carl) Lohstroh. Passed away February 4, 2019. Age 90. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Saturday from 10am until Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Memorial donations can be directed to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.