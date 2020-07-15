Lois L. (nee Cornett) Appel



Appel, Lois L, (née Cornett), age 94, passed away on July 12, 2020.



Lois was born in Virginia on September 22, 1925 to Lee Otis and Cora Cornett. She was the devoted wife of the late Dale Appel for 61 years.



Lois is survived by daughter, Susan Rutherford (Mel, deceased) and son William Appel; grandchildren, Lori (Sunny) Kline and Michael (Jodie) Rutherford; great grandchildren, Abigail and Evan Rutherford; niece, Cathy Batscha (Tony Zipple) and great grand nieces, Lucy and Hannah Zipple. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Evelyn Batscha and niece Sandy Batscha.



Lois was a registered nurse, a graduate of Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing.



A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Lois requested that donations be sent to Hill Country Youth Ranch, Box 67, Ingram, Texas 78025.









