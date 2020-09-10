Lois Laverne Ober (nee Stegman)
Dent - Lois Laverne Ober (nee Stegman). Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Ober, Jr. for 56 years. Devoted mother of Debi (Steve) Taylor and Sandy (Howard) Martini. Cherished grandmother of Dan (Kathleen) Taylor, Stephanie (Mike) Herrick, Tony (Shannon) Martini, and Amy (James) Holland. Loving great-grandmother of Savannah, Brandyn, Ethan, Myles, Xander, Baylee, Trey, and Collins. Dear sister of Marilyn Werning. Lois passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th from 11 AM to 1 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
.