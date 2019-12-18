Resources
Ft. Thomas - Lois M. Kaufman, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on December 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Ft. Thomas, KY. Lois was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Richard Kaufman. Lois is survived by her daughters, Michele Quiroz, and Kathy Wright, her sons, William Kaufman, Michael (Angie) Kaufman, and Thomas (Corrine) Kaufman, her brother, Bob NeCamp, her sisters, Janet Pfaff, and Anita Reckley, Lois is also survived by her grandchildren, Melanie, Tom, John, Christine, Christopher, Victoria, Kylie, and Kemi. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am Friday, December 27, 2019, at Divine Mercy Parish. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society 4664 Cornell Rd Cincinnati OH 45241. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
