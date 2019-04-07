Services
St John United Church-Christ
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cincinnati - Miller, Lois S. (nee Schriever) was born October 30, 1930 in Reading, OH to Harold "Cab" Schriever and Margaret Heimert Schriever. Loving aunt of Tammy A. (Gene) Rohne and Kavalyn (Dan) Doulen. Caring great aunt of Brittany Rohne, Brandan Rohne, Kaylin (Brian) Withey and Cole Doulen. Great-great aunt of Payton Rohne. Caring sister of the late Charlene A. Bracker. Lois passed away April 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She graduated from Reading High School in 1948 and retired from G.E. in 1996 at the age of 66. A celebration of life of will be held April 20, 2019 at St John United Church-Christ 729 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation 10810 E. 45th Street Suite 300 Tulsa, OK 74146, or St John United Church-Christ 729 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
