Lois Spangler
Lois Spangler

Alexandria - Lois Anne Spangler,71 of Alexandria, Ky passed away on Saturday June 13th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care. She was born on January 1, 1949 to her parents Jack and Edna (Donahue) Mondick. She had graduated from Our Lady Providence. She worked many years in the Spangler family Pool business. Lois enjoyed bingo with her friends, crafts and horse back riding.

She is survived by her husband Dave, her daughter Kelly (Justin) Kramer and son Davey Spangler. She loved nothing more then spending time with her grandchildren; Jack, Evan and Gracie Kramer.

Her visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 5 pm - 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cold Spring at 10am on Wednesday, with the burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
