Edgewood - Lona Richardson Martin, 65, passed away peacefully at her Edgewood, KY residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Lona was born on May 7, 1955 in Owenton, KY to the late Wayne and Eloise (Colvin) Richardson. During her life, Lona worked as a Senior Sales Representative for Cincinnati Bell and retired after 44 years of service. She is survived by her husband Bill R. Martin, children Nicole L. Trimpe (Mike) and Nathan A. Martin (Ashley), grandchildren Stella Trimpe, Jack Trimpe, and Maxwell Martin, and her sister Risa R. Hazard (Ron). Public services will be held at a later date and an updated obituary will be published at that time. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society or St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
