Lona Richardson Martin
1955 - 2020
Lona Richardson Martin

Edgewood - Lona Richardson Martin, 65, passed away peacefully at her Edgewood, KY residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Lona was born on May 7, 1955 in Owenton, KY to the late Wayne and Eloise (Colvin) Richardson. During her life, Lona worked as a Senior Sales Representative for Cincinnati Bell and retired after 44 years of service. She is survived by her husband Bill R. Martin, children Nicole L. Trimpe (Mike) and Nathan A. Martin (Ashley), grandchildren Stella Trimpe, Jack Trimpe, and Maxwell Martin, and her sister Risa R. Hazard (Ron). Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12pm until 2pm at Latonia Baptist Church. The service will be held in private. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society or St. Elizabeth Hospice. The family ask that anyone attending the visitation please wear a mask. Guests should also expect an extended wait time due to capacity restrictions. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 16, 2020
