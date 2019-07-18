|
Lonnie C. Long Sr.
Dayton - Lonnie C. Long Sr. of Dayton KY passed away June 5, 2019. Lonnie - devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, proudly served in the United States Air Force Special Operations Pararescue Unit, followed by Civil Engineering then HVAC during/after the Vietnam War. He loved old cars (50s, 60s, and 70s), fishing and especially having fun with family and friends. He was quite the trickster. He will live on in our hearts and memories. He is survived by his loving wife debbie long, children Lonnie Long Jr (Cheryl) and Teresa Richter (Brad); sister, Brenda Williams (Gary); brother, Jim Long (Dee); Grandson Jonathan as well as many other family and friends. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019