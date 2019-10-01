Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pineville - 65, of Fort Mitchell, KY, formerly of Pineville, KY passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Lonnie retired in June of 2013 from (KECO) DRS Technology. He was a member of Sonlight Fellowship Church. Lonnie enjoyed going to auctions and collecting "Life Size" Tonka Toys. Lonnie also enjoyed hunting, fishing and deer watching. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 47 years Geraldine Davis; son Christopher Davis; daughter Jamie (David) Peru; granddaughters Ysabella and Selena Peru; brothers John Davis, Jay (Lucy) Davis, Randall ( Betty ) Davis ; sisters Wanda ( Johnny) Anderson and Irene (Bill) Portwood ; many Grand Dogs, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Lonnie is preceded by his parents Arthur and Rosie Davis and brother Noah Davis. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-9pm. The Funeral Service for Lonnie will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am. In Honor of Lonnie, the family has requested to donate to The or to The Hosea House in Newport, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
