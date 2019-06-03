|
|
Lonnie Parker Humphries
California - Lonnie Parker Humphries, age 85, of California, KY passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care. Born in Flemingsburg, KY in 1935 to parents Allie and Alice (nee Reed) Humphries. Lonnie was a Korean War Army Veteran and was the owner of Advanced Fire Protection, Inc. He had a passion for racehorses, bird dogs, and his farm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ran Ei Humphries in 2011. He is survived by: son, Michael (Sherry) Humphries; granddaughter, Marquita Humphries; two sisters, Bonnie Jean (Ken) Church, Linda Faye (Jim) Schwartz. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorials suggested to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr, Lexington, KY 40504, or , 644 Linn St #1026, Cincinnati, Oh 45203, or Atria Summit Hills, 2625 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 3, 2019