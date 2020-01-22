Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Lora Cann


1927 - 2020
Lora Cann Obituary
Lora Cann

Highland Heights - Lora Elizabeth Cann (nee Fischer), 92, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. Lora was born November 12, 1927 in Newport, KY to her parents, the late Howard L. and Lora E. (Schmidt) Fischer. Lora was a former employee of Newport National Bank of Alexandria and retired from Northern Kentucky University Bursar's Office. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Lora loved playing softball and bowling. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William W. Cann; brother, Howard L. Fischer Jr. Lora is survived by her 3 children, Carol (Dan) Halfhill, Dale (Kathryn) Cann and Mary Ellen Cann; sister, Martha Ann Schmidt; five grandchildren, Andy (Angie) Cann, Amy (Jason) Barker, Amanda (Ken) McGinnis, Kristi (Ray) Austin, Will Halfhill and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Asbury United Methodist Church, 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
