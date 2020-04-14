Services
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Lora Jane Redding


1926 - 2020
Lora Jane Redding

Madeira - "Janie" Lora Jane Redding, 79, of Madeira, died April 13, 2020 in Ft. Thomas, KY. Janie was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than being a mom and grandma.

Surviving are her husband, David Michael Redding, Sr.; sons, David M. (Karen) Redding, Jr. of Nashville, IN and Matthew (Shannon) Redding of Prosper, TX; daughter, Suzanne R. Redding of Florence, KY; brother, Roger T. Saddler of FL; and five grandchildren, David Redding III, William, Kathrine, Jack and Andrew Redding.

Private services will be held under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
