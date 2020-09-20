1/1
Lora Spencer Capehart
Lora Spencer Capehart

Alexandria - Lora Spencer Capehart, age 60, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 15, 2020. She is survived by three adult children and seven grandchildren: Josh (Lilly) Hindman - Ellis, Ezra, and London; Jillian Falk - Bryce, Trevor, Jaylyn, and Isabella; and Alison (Cameron) Owens - Sage Noelle will join the family in January 2021. Lora is also survived by her brother and his family: Steven (Lynn) Harden - Emily, Jeremy, and Jennifer, and numerous friends and loved ones. Lora enjoyed cooking, kayaking with Dave Daley, and playing the SIMS, which she did faithfully for twenty years. A service celebrating Lora's life will be held at Every Tribe Church, 2201 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
