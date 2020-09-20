Lora Spencer Capehart
Alexandria - Lora Spencer Capehart, age 60, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 15, 2020. She is survived by three adult children and seven grandchildren: Josh (Lilly) Hindman - Ellis, Ezra, and London; Jillian Falk - Bryce, Trevor, Jaylyn, and Isabella; and Alison (Cameron) Owens - Sage Noelle will join the family in January 2021. Lora is also survived by her brother and his family: Steven (Lynn) Harden - Emily, Jeremy, and Jennifer, and numerous friends and loved ones. Lora enjoyed cooking, kayaking with Dave Daley, and playing the SIMS, which she did faithfully for twenty years. A service celebrating Lora's life will be held at Every Tribe Church, 2201 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com