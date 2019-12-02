|
|
Lorain "Jo" Kelly
Bridgetown - Lorain "Jo" Kelly (nee Schmutte), beloved wife of the late Alfred "Al" Kelly, loving mother of Karen (David) Freudemann, Keith (Martha) Kelly, Kristina (Anthony) Smith and Kathleen (Ray) Walker, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 4, sister of Marian (late Ed) Boyle, Janet (Tom) Wernke, Jerry (Bonnie) Schmutte, the late Jinny (late Jim) Fallon and the late Vince (late Mickey) Schmutte, aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Died, on December 1, 2019, her 86th birthday, longing to be reunited with Al. Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral mass, Saturday, December 7, 10:30 AM, St Jude Church, Bridgetown. Private burial at a later date. No Flowers. Please make donations to Green Twp Seniors, 3620 Epley Rd, Cincinnati (45247) or , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019