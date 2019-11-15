|
Loraine Deaton
Alexandria - Loraine Mae Deaton (nee Clayton), age 98, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Loraine was born to parents, Orville and Amelia Clayton on October 22, 1921 in Johnsville, KY. She was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Ft. Thomas, KY. Loraine enjoyed quilting, going to church, and spending time with her family. Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, George Raymond Deaton, her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her children: Janice (the late Truman) Sebastian, Mary (Larry) Yarger, Donna (the late Gene) Scharber, James "Ricky" (Lynn) Deaton, Diana (Ron) Ashton, and Vaughn (Nancy) Combs; sister, Georgia Farley; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, November 18th from 4pm-7pm at Alexandria Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 19th at 11am at Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to: Living Hope Baptist Church, 1080 Highland Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019