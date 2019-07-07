|
|
Loraine L. Hurst
Sycamore Twp - Loraine L. Hurst (nee Lantman), 91 of Sycamore Twp, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edwin L. Hurst, loving mother of Stephen (Lark) Hurst, cherished grandmother of Bernadette (Doug) Hartman, Rosalie (Jeff) Krauser, William (Veronica) Hurst and Victoria Petersen (Matt Kirklin) and great-grandmother of Daniel, Christopher, Katrina, Callie, Ariana, Andre, Michael and Matthew.
Visitation will be Monday, July 15th from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Saviour Catholic Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave. Memorials are suggested to St. Saviour Church or . Online condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019