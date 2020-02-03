|
|
Loraine Schultz (nee Tragesser)
Cincinnati - Passed away January 30, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schultz; sister of Vernon (the late Helen) Tragesser; mother of Pete and the late Caroline Schultz. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Wednesday, February 5 from 11 am until the service at 12 noon. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020