Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ironworkers Local union 44
1125 Victory Place
Hebron, KY
View Map
Resources
Loren Shoemake

Loren Shoemake

Fort Thomas - Loren H. Shoemake, 46, of Fort Thomas, passed away suddenly on February 1, 2020 while working in Hebron, KY. He was an Ironworker with Local 44 for 17 years. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Florence. He was preceded in death by two brothers. Loren is survived by his spouse, Erin Kern, daughter, Lauren H. Shoemake, a grandson, five sisters and two brothers. Also surviving him are many nieces and nephews along with many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at Ironworkers Local union 44, Located at 1125 Victory Place, Hebron, KY 41048 on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. The celebration will be at 1pm and will conclude at 5pm. Any donations can be made at the Local that day or can be dropped off to the Local anytime from 8am to 4pm. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
