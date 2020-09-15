1/
Lorena Bruce
{ "" }
Lorena Bruce

Reading - Lorena Bruce passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late James "Bud" Bruce; loving mother of Janice S. (James E.) Reynolds, Patsy F. (William H.) Redwine and Steve T. (Jimmie) Norman; grandmother of Michael, Kenneth, Brandon, Trinity, Danielle, Brandi, Billy and Joey; great grandmother of Eric, Kameron, Stormy, Evan, Anna, Paul, David, Joei, Faith, Gabriel, Tori and Billy IV; great-great grandmother of Ambree, Aralyn and Greyson; sister of Bobbie Randolph, Geraldine Ladd, the late Cornell and Cordell Fox and the late Betty Nausaland, Juanita Rucker, Oneida Reynolds and Peggy Cochran; aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 8633 Reading Road, Reading. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at Reading Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
