|
|
Lorene Ladanyi
Walton - 82 of Walton, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was a 40 plus year member of Community Family Church. Lorene devoted her life to God and her family whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel R. Ladanyi and son Michael R. Ladanyi. Lorene is survived by her children Phyllis (David) Ball and JoAnn (Robert Copley) Kennedy; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers Roy (Velma) Bowling Jr. and Lonnie Bowling; sisters Edith (Robert) Murray, Eloise Roark, Pearl (Anthony) Ashcraft and Patsy (Bentley) Napier; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Community Family Church from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ladanyi family. Memorials suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice Center.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019