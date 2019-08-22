|
|
Lorene (Burns) Mills
Crestview Hills - Lorene (Burns) Mills, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, three days before her 86th birthday, at St. Elizabeth Health Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mills, and grandson, Jeremy Mills.
She was the very much loved mother to her sons, Rick Mills (Linda), Randy Mills (Tracy); daughters, Judy Mills and Rhonda O'Donnell (Dan). Grandchildren; Thomas Young (Brittany), Christopher Young, Katie Young, Michael Mills and Randi Mills; and also three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Lakes Funeral Home, 1181 Main St. S, McKee, KY on Friday, August 23 from 11am until funeral services at noon.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019