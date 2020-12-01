1/1
Loretta Bacon
Loretta Bacon

Cincinnati - Bacon, Loretta (nee Saupe), loving mother of Robert (Donna) Bacon Jr, Gregory Bacon, Juliana (Frank) Hartmann, Jeffery Bacon, Mary (Jeff) Hartman, cherished grandmother of Carrie (Anthony) Louderback, Emily (Matt) Weaver, Bobby Bacon, Therese Bacon, Sarah (Troy) Bendgen, Allie and Maria Hartmann, Gloria, Joe, Johnny, Emma, Nick and Gideon Hartman. Great grandmother of Valerie, Audriauna, Noelle, Elijah, and Samuel. Dear sister of Mary (the late Ralph) Lohman, Midge (the late Robert) Gardner and the late William (Lee) Saupe'. Passed away November 30, 2020 at the age of 80. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 4, 2020. 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Loretta loved flowers; the family's wish is that flowers be donated to church for her funeral mass. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
