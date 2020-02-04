Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
200 Western Ave
New Richmond, OH 45157
(513) 553-4132
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Fester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta L. Fester


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Loretta L. Fester Obituary
Loretta L. Fester

Batavia - Loretta L. Fester, was born on August 6, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Andrew J. and Amanda (nee Stapleton) Markins and passed away January 30, 2020 in Batavia, at the age of 76.Loretta is survived by her children, Traci (Vincent) Brashear and Rebecca (Ramone) Lara, grandchildren, Marissa Holcomb, RJ, Isabella and Alexander Lara, Julia and Olivia Brashear. Great grandchildren, Israel and Halijah. Sister, Eleanor Bunnell and brother, Raymond Hargis.Loretta was a resident of Batavia and a retired Executive Secretary for Executive Jet Management. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, New Richmond, Ohio serving the family. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -