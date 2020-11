Or Copy this URL to Share

Loretta Lightner



Elsmere - Lightner, Loretta M.,95 of Elsmere, KY. passed away on November 8, 2020 at Woodcrest Nursing Home, Elsmere. She is preceded by her Husband; Clarence Lightner, Parents; Lawrence and Marie Meiman. Loretta is survived by her Sons; Thomas Lightner, Ron Lightner, Russell Lightner, Brothers;Lawrence Meiman, George Meiman, Sisters; Mary Berkemeier, Emma(Don)Bramlage, 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11:00am in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.









