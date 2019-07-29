|
Loretta M. Fortner
Florence - Loretta M. Fortner, age 84, of Florence, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care in Coldsprings, KY. Loretta was born the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Hutchinson) Said in Newport, KY on October 24, 1934. Loretta worked as a tax examiner for the IRS and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved to sew, reading, gardening and most of all liked spending time with her grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Fortner; daughter, Christina Boaz; siblings, John Said, Manly Said, Clifford Said, Lillian Said, Margaret Teague, and Jennetta Root. She is survived by her two children, Deborah (Dennis) Vickers and Harold (Angie) Fortner Jr; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Seedlings Braille Books for Children, PO Box 51924, Livonia, MI 48151-5924 or Immanuel Baptist Church, 7183 Pleasant Valley Rd, Florence, KY 41042. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message for the family or to view the Celebration of Life video tribute, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 29, 2019