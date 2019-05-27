|
|
Loretta Mae Fuhrman
Moscow - Loretta Mae Fuhrman, 90, of Moscow, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born September 10, 1928. She was the widow of the late Edward Fuhrman. Loretta was the Curator for Grant Birth Place for 47 years and an active member at Grant Memorial United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Survived by her children, Steve (Nancy) Fuhrman and Gary (Patty) Fuhrman; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and 5 sisters. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Fuhrman and her brother, Billy. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 27, 2019