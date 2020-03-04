Services
Florence - Loretta May White, 91, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert White; parents, Ellison & Ruth Rector; brother, Jack Rector; sister, Mary Helen Willoughby. She is survived by her son, Daryl White; grandchildren, Traci (Jeff) Yaeger, Joshua White and Daryl Andrew (Allie) White; great grandchildren, Lea, Greyson, Cara, Lana, Daryk and Azalie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 10AM - 12PM with funeral services following at 12PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Belleview Cemetery, Belleview, KY. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
