Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Perrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Perrine

Add a Memory
Loretta Perrine Obituary
Loretta Perrine

Ludlow - Loretta F. Perrine, 85, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene in Ft. Wright. Loretta lived and worked in California for over 32 years before returning home to care for her mother and worked for the IRS in Covington. She was an avid animal lover. Her hobbies included playing golf and being a fan of baseball and football. Loretta is survived by her brothers, Oren (Libby) Perrine, Jr. of Ludlow, Kenneth (Jennifer) Perrine of Queen Creek, AZ; sisters, Marilyn (late Edward) McDonald of Ludlow, Loraine Pemberton of Villa Hills, Juanita (Jesse) Luster of Taylor Mill and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now