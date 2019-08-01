|
|
Loretta Perrine
Ludlow - Loretta F. Perrine, 85, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene in Ft. Wright. Loretta lived and worked in California for over 32 years before returning home to care for her mother and worked for the IRS in Covington. She was an avid animal lover. Her hobbies included playing golf and being a fan of baseball and football. Loretta is survived by her brothers, Oren (Libby) Perrine, Jr. of Ludlow, Kenneth (Jennifer) Perrine of Queen Creek, AZ; sisters, Marilyn (late Edward) McDonald of Ludlow, Loraine Pemberton of Villa Hills, Juanita (Jesse) Luster of Taylor Mill and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019