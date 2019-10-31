Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Motherhouse Chapel
Sister Loretta Saupe S.c.

Sister Loretta Saupe S.c. Obituary
Sister Loretta Saupe, S.C.

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Loretta Saupe, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late William, Paul, Lawrence, Ted and Loretta Saupe. Survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 91. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday, November 7 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019
