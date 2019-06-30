|
|
Loretta Toney (nee Luken)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late William Toney for 54 years. Dear mother of Marcy (Victor) Rojas, Joani (Greg) Darr, Barbara (Mark) Richman, Mike Toney and Paul (Sandy) Toney. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Kate, Annie, Michelle, Michael, Molly, Todd, Lauren, Pete, Sara, William, Stephen, John, Nate, Allison, Joseph, Jack, Ben and Erin. Dear great-grandmother of 12 with 2 more on the way. Sister of Dorothy, Richard, Mary Jane, Herman and Raymond. She was a resident of Wyoming for 50 years and a cafeteria worker in the Wyoming School District for over 30 years. But most importantly she was the best wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma in the world. Passed away June 27, 2019 at age 89. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Saturday July 6 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Misericordia Heart of (Family # 6087A), 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019