Lori Jean Haller
Lori Jean Haller - mother of Zach Mergenthal and loving partner to Walter Brown, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, age 65. She is also survived by her nephew and nieces, Jacob Augsbach, Jessica Augsbach, and Amanda Augsbach; along with her step-mother Rube Haller, step-sister Sheila Mcilvaine, brother-in-law Roger Mcilvaine, and step-nieces Katie Fisher and Olivia Mcilvaine.
Lori was born in California but was a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky. She earned a B.S. in Anthropology, History, and Sociology from Northern Kentucky University and a Masters in Anthropology from the University of Kentucky. She had a great curiosity for learning about people and cultures.
She loved being outdoors and playing in her garden. Lori was a free-spirit and enjoyed traveling, hiking, and cooking. She was a dear friend to so many and her enthusiasm for life was undeniable. She cared deeply for the people in her life and loved visiting with everyone. She was the most wonderful and giving person in the world.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Lori supported the Sierra Club throughout her life. Memorial donations can be made to the Sierra Club Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020