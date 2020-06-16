Lori Jo Hamilton
Florence - It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, Lori Jo Hamilton, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home. On December 5, 1973, she made our family complete, joining her parents Phil and Donna Hamilton of Alexandria, KY, and her dear sister, Kim Hamilton of Florence, KY. She grew up in Crestview Hills, graduating from Dixie Heights High School in 1992. Lori never lived outside of northern Kentucky, but she loved to travel. Her favorite trip was to Italy, but she always enjoyed beach vacations too. Her favorite local outings were to attend Reds games. She also enjoyed working with flowers and decorating her home, which she did very well. She spent most of her working years as a 9-1-1 dispatcher, first for Boone County, then for Erlanger. Lori was an intelligent conversationalist, and she made friends easily. She had a loyal and loving heart, and especially appreciated those in our extended family. We will carry that love in our hearts until we see her again. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:30AM-11:30AM at St. John's UCC in Newport, KY. The service will begin immediately after, at 11:30AM at the church. Due to the intimacy of funerals, visitors are encouraged to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UCC Music Fund 415 Park Ave. Newport, KY 41071 or Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.