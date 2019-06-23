Services
Batavia - Lorie A. Gray, 51, of Batavia, passed away on June 18, 2019. She was born January 26, 1968 in Cincinnati, daughter Charlie Cooper(the late Maggie) and Joyce England (John). In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Tony Gray; children, Austin and Torrie Gray; grandchildren, Laikyn and Sawyer; siblings, Natalie England, Brian England, Jill England, Gidget Vogelsang (Mark), Sheila McMullen (Joe), and Kim Burton; mother-in-law, Paula Gray; sister-in-law, Jody Olson; brother-in-law, Jesse Held; numerous nieces and nephews. Lorie was preceded in death by siblings, Nicole Canter, Billy Cooper, and Rhonda Suitor. There will be a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Monday from 1:30pm until time of funeral service at 3:00pm. Following the funeral service everyone is invited to a reception to Celebrate Lorie's life at the Southern Ohio Coon Hunters Association, 4652 Elmwood Road, Batavia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorie's name to the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
