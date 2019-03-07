|
|
Lorin C. Miller
Springfield Township - Lorin C. Miller. Beloved husband of Patricia (Grubbs) Miller for 69 years. Dear father of David L. (Sandy) Miller and Kim T. (Dave) Corbett. Son of the late Lorin C. and Theresa (Bragg) Miller. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, March 8 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or visit www.cincinnatirighttolife.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019