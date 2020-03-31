Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-1718
Lorine Huling


1942 - 2020
Lorine Huling Obituary
Lorine Huling

Florence - Lorine Mahan Huling, 77, of Florence passed away Sunday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. "Jerry" Huling in 2016, her parents, William and Maudie McCowan Mahan and siblings, Pauline Phelps, Christine Hale, Colleen Mahan, Geraldine Heringhaus, Gloria Day, Harrison, Bill, Bob and Herman Mahan. Survivors include daughters, Tricia (Jim) Cooke-Miller and Donna Dolan; son, Jason (Barb) Huling; brother, James (Kwang-Cha) Mahan; grandson, Greg Cooke and granddaughter, Alexia Dolan. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus the Services will be Private and at the Convenience of the Family. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW is serving the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
