Lorne Weaver
West Chester - Lorne Weaver of West Chester. Beloved husband of Sue Moore Weaver. Loving father of Brittany (Jacob) Swadener and Samantha (James) Kubisch. Proud grandfather of Adalynn Swadener. Son of Gary Weaver and the late Lorna Smith. Dear brother of Tina (Jeff) Fornshell, the late Debbie Lewis, and the late Anthony Smith. Cherished son-in-law of Della and the late David William Moore. Passed away November 24, 2019 at the age of 56. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 29 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 30. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. Donation in memory of Lorne may be directed to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019