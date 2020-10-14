Lorraine C. Goefft
Cincinnati - (Née Schmitt). Beloved wife of 76 years to Lawrence "Larry" Goefft. She was preceded in death by her parents Frances and Edmund Schmitt and 4 siblings, Vera Kaiser, Ruth Norris, Robert Schmitt, and Earl Schmitt. Loving mother of Joyce Gibson (Ron Montagnon), Thomas (Carol) Goefft, L. Michael (Cindy) Goefft, Kathy (Jeff) Sager. Cherished Grandmother of 11 and Great-Grandmother of 18. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
During retirement Lorraine and Larry enjoyed travel, golf and split their time between Cincinnati and Naples FL. Lorraine passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at age 97. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 23rd, 11 A.M. at St James of the Valley Church, 444 Springfield Pike 45215. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati OH 45203. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com