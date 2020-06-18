Lorraine M. Cornell
Green Twp. - Lorraine (Lory) M. Cornell (nee Koch), age 89, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Devoted wife of 61 years to William (Bill), loving mother of Kevin(Jenni) and Jeff(Monica). Loving grandmother to Ben, Stephen, Katie, Sarah and Matthew. Preceded in death by parents, Ethel and Paul, and brothers Paul Jr. and Ron. Visitation Sat.., June 20th from 9:30 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Social distancing and facemasks strongly recommended. Mass of Christian Burial is private for family, but will be live-streamed at 11:00AM on Saturday from St. Ignatius Church, (www.sainti.org). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.