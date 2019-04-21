|
Lorraine Moore
Ft. Thomas - Lorraine Marythy (Kidney) Moore, 92, of Ft. Thomas passed away on April 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY. Lorraine was a Homemaker. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, the St. Joseph Mother's Club, the St. Mary's Ladies society, and the Newport Elks. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Moore, and her son, Joseph Moore. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Tom Moore, George (Charlotte) Moore, Patrick (Patsy) Moore, Mark (Pam) Moore, and Gene (Debbie) Moore, her daughters, Ann (Jim) Thaxton, Beth (Denny) Goshorn, Joanne (Gary) Beck, and Kathy (Tom) Wuestefeld, her sister Josey Kramer, and her brother Butch (Sis) Govan. Lorraine is also survived by her 27 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, KY on Wednesday April 24 at 10:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076, or Carmel Manor Care Center 100 Carmel Manor Rd. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019