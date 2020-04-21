Services
Lorraine Morris


1970 - 2020
Lorraine Morris

Alexandria - Lorraine Lynn Morris (nee Lawson), age 50, of Alexandria KY passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St Elizabeth Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born on Match 27, 1970 in Covington, KY to parents Frank Harris Lawson, II and Geraldine Teresa (nee Miller) Lawson. She was a medical claims examiner for 30 years working for Prudential and Anthem. Lorrie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Thomas Ray Morris; son, Thomas Lee Morris (Jessica); siblings William Michael Lawson (Barb), Denise Mengual (Marty), Frank Harris Lawson, III, James Carol Lawson, and Patricia Ann Alford; also survived by two grandchildren Zoe Lynn Morris and Eli Cole Morris, and close friends, Doug and Janet Siegmundt. Funeral services are at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
