Lorraine Thompson
Cincinnati - Thompson, Lorraine Margaret age 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 5, 1939 to William and Anna Mae Woltering (nee Palmer). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billie Joe Thompson.Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bridgetown Cemetery, 4337 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.