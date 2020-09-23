Lorrie Pedersen Laskey



Ft. Thomas - Lorrie Laskey died peacefully in Ft. Thomas, KY on September 17, 2020. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 67 years, Richard. She is also survived by her six children, April, Thomas (Jean), David (Beth), James (Toni), Paul (Kris), and Hope (Michael), plus 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her only sister, Maren.



Lorrie was born in Fairfield Connecticut on November 5, 1934 to the late Thomas and Carolyn Pedersen. Following a beauty contest win, she was escorted by Richard, a young naval ensign. They fell in love and were soon married on Memorial Day 1953. The couple relocated to a farm in Campbell County, KY where the children were raised. The family moved to Cincinnati to be closer to work and schools, before Lorrie and Dick moved to Bracken County, KY in retirement. In each community, she made fast friends and had lasting effects on civic and social organizations. She was president of many community, business, and educational organizations but a few deserve mention: President of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Prompters, President, Trustee and Board Member of Cincinnati Opera Guild, and Treasurer of Walnut Hills Redevelopment Corp. Lorrie was named Outstanding Woman of Campbell County in 1965 for her civic service. The award was based on her serving on the board of the area churchwomen, the library board, the hospital auxiliary, the VFD Auxiliary, her Opera association, League of Women Voters, Vice President of the Alexandria Women's Club, and co-chairman of a benefit auction! She was a natural leader in everything she tackled.



Meanwhile, in an era when women struggled to succeed in business, Lorrie started with a job answering phones at Shillito's Department Store and wrote a regular "Around Town" column for the Cincinnati Enquirer. Her society column was successful in using women's real names (NOT Mrs. husband's name) and for covering Black social events. Later, she become an interior designer for Closson's Fine Furniture and finally retired as Director of Public Relations and Personnel at Gidding Jenny. She simultaneously raised the kids and remained the unquestioned leader of the Laskey family.



In retirement, Lorrie and Dick bought, sold, and managed a diverse group of apartment and farm properties, continued her civic service, gardened, collected and sold antiques, tutored children, read voraciously, traveled the world, and relaxed. Lorrie will be loved and remembered and missed by her family and friends as a wonderful, funny, complex and helpful person. No memorials or services are planned at this time.









