Lottie Schneider
Green Township - Lottie Paula Schneider has passed through this life & gone to her heavenly home on Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her loving mother, Rosina & her dear sister, Lore. Memorial services will be held on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 AM at the Spring Grove Memorial Mausoleum. Friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. If so desired, memorials may be made to Evangelical Fellowship Chapel, 3267 Jessup Rd. (45239) or SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave. (45223). www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020