Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie Schneider

Add a Memory
Lottie Schneider Obituary
Lottie Schneider

Green Township - Lottie Paula Schneider has passed through this life & gone to her heavenly home on Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her loving mother, Rosina & her dear sister, Lore. Memorial services will be held on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 AM at the Spring Grove Memorial Mausoleum. Friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. If so desired, memorials may be made to Evangelical Fellowship Chapel, 3267 Jessup Rd. (45239) or SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave. (45223). www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -