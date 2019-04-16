Services
Sister Louanna Orth

Sister Louanna Orth Obituary
Sister Louanna Orth

Cincinnati - Sr. Louanna Orth, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully on her 91st birthday, April 13, 2019, in the 71st year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother Leroy, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her parents and brother James preceded her in death. Sister's ministries in elementary and high school education took her to Chicago, and Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio. Her love of history and her interest in St. Julie and the beginnings of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur prepared her to serve as the archivist for her congregation for twenty years. When she retired in 2013, Sister began her ministry of prayer while she continued to work as a free lance archivist. The visitation will take place on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45pm at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448)., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Reading Funeral Home (for complete obituary see www.springgrove.org)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
