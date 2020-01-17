Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Louis Anthony "Louie" Raniero Jr.

Louis Anthony "Louie" Raniero Jr. Obituary
Louis Anthony "Louie" Raniero Jr.

Florence - Louis Anthony "Louie" Raniero, Jr., 70, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 15th at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, IN. He was the Senior Supervisor of Operations & Performance with DHL Transportation. Louie was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. & Jean Raniero and sister, Geraldine Raniero. Louie is survived by his loving wife, Pam (nee. Patterson) Raniero; sons, Matthew (Leah) & Joshua (Melissa) Raniero; daughter, Joy (John) Ash; 4 grandchildren, Haley & Nicholas Raniero and Natalya & Naomi Ash; brother, Tony (Janet) Raniero, Sr.; sister, Meg (Mike) Howard & Jeanette (Brian) Edmonson; 8 nieces & nephews and many great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 21st at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 22nd at St. Paul Church, Florence with the burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to the , 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
