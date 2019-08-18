|
|
Louis B. Richardson
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Shirley Hartig Richardson (Nee Quade) of 41 years and the late Nell Jean Richardson (Nee Ralston). Loving father of Kathleen (Ken) Broxterman, Sue (Steve) Weddendorf, Dan Richardson, Sue (Bill) Fillmore, Dave (Sharon) Hartig, Dave (Angie) Richardson and Mary Ann Kresin. Devoted grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Dolores Martinez. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lou loved fishing, hunting, baseball and football. He served in the U.S. Navy and drove for Cincinnati Trucking for 30 years before retiring. Long time member of the Southern Ohio Dog and Game Protective Assoc. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 91 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263, or to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019